Kelly Rohrbach Reveals The Embarrassing Thing She Did At Her First 'Baywatch' Audition

Kelly Rohrbach has some pretty big shoes to fill, taking over the role of C.J. Parker in Baywatch—a role previously played by the iconic Pamela Anderson.

Last night, Rohrbach went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her role in the movie, and opened up about what it was like to be a part of the Baywatch family.

The 27-year-old also talked about how golf nearly blocked her road to Hollywood, the “easy A” classes she took to breeze through Georgetown, and how her original Baywatch audition could’ve gone a bit differently.

And by differently—well, this was Kimmel’s response to her story: “You’re lucky you had a guy in there.”

See for yourself, and watch the video above.

Baywatch will hit theaters everywhere on May 25.