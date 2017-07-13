Kickboxer Josh Jauncey Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor, Mental Toughness, and more Ahead of His Glory 43 Match

Glory kickboxer Josh Jauncey sat down with M&F’s Andrew Gutman to talk about how he’s been gearing up for his fight against Elvis “Super” Gashi on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Gashi is fighting in Glory for the first time, but he has a perfect record leading up to this point.

As for Jauncey, he is very excited to break the rookie in, “I reckon the loss I give him on Friday will do him good, it will make him a better fighter in the future.” The Glory vet may come off a little arrogant, but he does have several KOs under his belt. Take a look below at his highlights and a few videos of him training ahead of the fight.



A post shared by Josh Jauncey (@jauncey93) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:17am PDT