LeBron James Crushes 2017 NBA Playoffs Workout

LeBron James doesn't seem to believe in rest days, even during the NBA Playoffs.

Digital sports network Uninterrupted released a video of one of James' lifting sessions, and it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers star is keeping the energy just as high in the gym as he is on the court.

All that work is paying off, evidently: James' Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to sweep the first-round series of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. James was responsible for 33 of those points, including a three-pointer he hit with just 1:08 left in the game to help Cleveland maintain the lead.

This comes after James and the Cavaliers completed the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history on Thursday, overcoming a 25-point halftime deficit to win the third game of the series. James was on fire in the second half, and finished the game with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Check out how the basketball star stays in top shape during the playoffs in the video: