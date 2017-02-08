'Lifting With Arnold' On Snapchat Is Gold

We all know that the baby boomers have taken over Facebook, but Snapchat is a whole 'nother beast.

But when it comes to the youth-dominated social platform, 69-year old actor, politician, and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is an absolute legend.

Just yesterday, Arnold took over Snapchat uploading a story called “Lifting With Arnold,” answering all his fans questions.

I've taken over your @Snapchat. Don't miss "Lifting with Arnold" for questions, answers, fun and schnitzel. pic.twitter.com/L9Kgub45vB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 8, 2017

Have you ever wondered if 'The Austrian Oak' can dance? Does the 'Governator' jam to T-Swift? What does 'Arnie' hate most?

Well, the cigar-toting Schwarzenegger answered a few of these and more. With the video featuring the likes of Kevin Hart, four-time NFL Pro Bowler JJ Watt, and eight-time Olympic Champion Apolo Ohno, it is worth the watch.

Check out the entire Snapchat story above.

If you want more, add Arnold’s account (@arnoldschnitzel) on Snapchat, and we promise, you won't be disappointed.