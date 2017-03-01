That Looks Like It Hurt: NBA Player Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury While Defending LeBron James

Micheal Beasley Injury:

*Warning: Graphicpic.twitter.com/lTTtn1sJiB — Cavs Sports Talk (@CavsSportsTalk) February 28, 2017

It’s understood that defending LeBron James is normally a difficult task, but not one that includes a gruesome knee injury.

When chasing down James, Michael Beasley planted his foot incorrectly and that unfortunate event happened. The injury comes just as Beasley started seeing more time on the court due to another injury on the team.

Sounds all bad, right? Nope. According to nba.com, the Milwaukee Bucks forward will only miss about three games, which is much shorter than they initially thought.

With the playoffs nearing, the Milwaukee Bucks will need all hands on deck going forward.