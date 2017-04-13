Losing the Jack Reacher Role to Tom Cruise Only Fueled Dwayne Johnson's Drive Even More

It's April 2017, and it seems as if the world can’t get enough of Dwayne Johnson. He has two blockbuster films dropping in back-to-back months, several tv shows, and countless upcoming projects.

What most of the world doesn’t know, however, is that 2016’s highest-paid actor lost out on the leading role in the mystery/thriller Jack Reacher about 10 years ago.

Yup, luv the character. Bout 10yrs ago I went after the role, but Cruise got it. Was great motivation for me to always stay hungry. https://t.co/bwpZfEVIMm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 12, 2017

The part was ultimately played by Tom Cruise, who at 5'7" isn’t the ideal size to play the towering detective described in Lee Child’s novels. Cruise was the more experienced actor in that realm, having already filmed four Mission Impossible movies before 2012 and boasting a ton of action movies to lean on.

Johnson has clearly used that setback to fuel his fire. Over the last 10 years, "The Rock" has clearly come into his own, landing films like G.I. Joe Retaliation, Pain & Gain, and several Fast & Furious movies.

Not only has he been in the last three Fast & Furious movies, but, while at The Fate of the Furious premiere, he discussed the possibility of his character, Hobbs, getting his own spin-off.

The former WWE superstar has clearly put his head down and worked with a chip on his shoulder to make a name for himself in the acting world.