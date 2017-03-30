A Mad Scientist Has Turned a Ham and Cheese Sandwich Into Vin Diesel

Hands down, Vin Diesel is one of the manliest men walking the planet. But his likeness was just turned into a laser-cut ham and cheese sandwich.

SEE ALSO: Watch: Vin Diesel Shows Off His Singing Chops On A Selena Gomez Song​

This clip is the fruition of a YouTube comment that challenged William Osman to build a laser-cut cross-section of the Fast & Furious Star.

The challenged, Osman, is a mechanical/electrical engineer who specializes in wheedling a laser to produce very unique projects, and he also builds crazy contraptions.

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel’s 10 Most Muscular Moments On Instagram

One pack of cheap supermarket deli meat and a fancy computer program later, and here we have a meat version of Diesel.

No, you can not eat the sandwich. This several-pound mystery meat special is not the way to go, but if you're looking for a health sandwich, this is the way to go.