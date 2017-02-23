Manny Pacquiao Reveals He Is 'In Negotiations' With Amir Khan For Next Fight

My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon. #TeamPacquiao pic.twitter.com/nW5jpmwVJs — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 23, 2017

Welterweight world titleholder Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2) announced Wednesday that he in negotiations to face former stablemate Amir Khan (31-4-0) in his next fight. This comes after weeks of rumors and conflicting reports over who he would be facing next in the ring.

“My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcements coming soon,” Pacqiuao said on his official twitter feed.

To which Khan responded quite cleverly, "Time to play."

Time to play pic.twitter.com/Ie2Vesijft — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 23, 2017

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who is Pacquiao’s promoter, had been making a deal with Duco Events, a New Zealand promotional company, for Pacquiao to defend the 147-pound belt against Australia’s Jeff Horn on April 22 in Brisbane, Australia. However, according to an ESPN report, the deal fell apart because Pacquiao wanted to chase money in the UAE.

SEE ALSO: Fight Week Conditioning With Manny Pacquiao

“The Australian deal is not going to happen now, because Manny is trying to get a fight done in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the people there favor him fighting Amir Khan,” Arum told ESPN Wednesday.

And in a recent poll on his personal Twitter account, Khan (31-4-0) was chosen as his next preferred opponent by his fans.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

When will the fight take place?

“Maybe in April or maybe in June, but not May,” said Arum.

SEE ALSO: Mayweather, Pacquiao Set For Fight Of The Century

As far as money, Arum is not sure if the UAE deal is legitimate.

“The Australian deal was a lot of money, but it paled in comparison to the…money they’re offering — $38 million. I’m a practical man. The money in Australia wasn’t anywhere near $38 million. What do I know? We live in an alternative reality world. I don’t know if the $38 million is real, it trumps the Australian deal. If it’s real, we will assist putting on the event, but I’m not holding my breath and I’m not making plane reservations.”

So for now, it looks as if Pacquiao has found his next opponent, but let’s just hope this deal can be reached.