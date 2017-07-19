Mark Henry Announces Plans to Wrap Up His Career as a WWE Superstar

Yeah, we know, you've heard the song and dance before about the retirement of Mark Henry. Throughout his illustrious 21-year career as a WWE superstar, "The World's Strongest Man" has hinted on more than one occasion that he would be calling it quits as a professional wrestler.

This time, however, it looks like the combination of father time and the desire to transition into another role will have Henry hanging up his boots for good. In the latest airing of Table For 3, Henry provided the audience a specific timeframe for his pro wrestling departure, along with his plans for what's next. At 46 years of age and with fewer appearances in the ring as of late, the time seems right for "The Silverback" to make the transition from WWE talent to a less high-profile position.

Appearing along with his former Nation of Domination buddies, Ron Simmons and Charles Wright, here’s Henry breaking the news on the WWE Network earlier this week.

If this is indeed the end of the line for Henry as an on-stage performer, take solace knowing that he went out on his own terms, and will continue to have a voice in the sport that made him so popular. And who knows, he may even break away from his desk job once in a while to put the body avalanche on some unfortunate soul.