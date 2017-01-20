Mark Wahlberg Flexes His Muscles on and Offscreen

Mark Wahlberg's focus and committment learned as a student of bodybuilding, turned him into a Hollywood heavyweight. And now he's a supplement industry mogul following the success of his all-natural line, Performance Inspired.

The American hero can be a laughable fraud when presented on the silver screen. Often it’s a casting mistake, where Ken Dolls with luscious wavy hair and sculpted cheekbones are passed on as lethal badasses, when audiences know they’re likely to get their hands dirty only when slicing up shitake mushrooms for their quinoa salads.

We like our heroes with sweat on their brows and dirt under their fingernails; the ordinary man—quiet, decent—who performs heroic feats when thrust into extraordinary situations. The ideal actor for such a role may be called a “Mark Wahlberg type.”

Unpretentious and likable, Mark Wahlberg has cornered the market to star in Hollywood’s top gritty, realistic dramas. The 45-year-old Boston native’s recent lm, Deepwater Horizon, is an ideal example of his ability to inhabit the role of a hard-working laborer forced into a crisis when the oil rig he works on in the Gulf of Mexico explodes. When Wahlberg stars in a film “based on a true story,” you believe it is.