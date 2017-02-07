Matt Damon Trolls Jimmy Kimmel By Showing Up As 'Tom Brady'

The five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. Or did he?

Turns out actor Matt Damon was finally able to sneak onto the show, despite the long-standing Damon-Kimmel “feud”, masquerading as the Patriots QB.

Kimmel introduced his “special guest”, giving him a warm welcome, and calling him “the most beloved Patriot of all.” Damon then came out dressed head-to-toe in a full New England Patriots uniform, using the helmet to obscure his face.

SEE ALSO: The Bourne Transformation: How Matt Damon Got Ripped

“I feel great,” said Damon as Brady, “I feel like I’m going to Disneyland.”

But, after a little bit of chatting with “Brady”, Kimmel got suspicious of his guest, and pulled off his helmet, revealing Matt Damon.

“I did it! Yes!,” Damon exclaimed, “If I’m not on the show right now, where am I? I’m on the show. Touchdown!” Immediately, Damon was kicked out of the studio (the usual when he tries to visit Kimmel).

SEE ALSO: Matt Damon is in Serious Shape in This Movie Trailer

The five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. Or did he?

There you go folks, Damon was able to sneak onto the late-night show once again.

Question is, will this “feud" ever end?