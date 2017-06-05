Max Holloway Takes A Beating From Jose Aldo, Comes Back And Wins It In The Third Round Via TKO

UFC 212 took place on June 3 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the night’s main event, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (26-3) took on interim champion Max Holloway (18-3), and lost in spectacular fashion via TKO.

At first, it looked good for Aldo, who dictated the first 10 minutes of the fight, as Holloway looked flat. Aldo’s powerful boxing combinations have been a staple of his career, and in the first round he reminded us of that. With a flurry of punches, he stunned Holloway, landing a knee to the face:

Though, as the fight wore on, so did Aldo, and Holloway knew the fight was turning in his favor—so much so that he began to taunt Aldo:

In the third, Holloway was able to drop Aldo to the mats, and it was game over from there. This is how the match ended:

Here are fighters' reactions to Holloway’s third-round finish of Aldo at UFC 212:

Awesome performance by @BlessedMMA came back after those first two rounds and put it on the goat.. Very impressive — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) June 4, 2017

Hell yeah! @BlessedMMA is the new champ! Well deserved!! Young blood is coming to take it!!! — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) June 4, 2017

Congrats @BlessedMMA ! @josealdojunior looked good then Max made the adjustments like a true champion. #UFC — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 4, 2017