14 of the Biggest Celebrities Who Attended the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

The stars were out in full force on Saturday.

The Stars Were Out

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor spectacle can easily go down as the biggest sporting event ever. The amount of hype compiled by the notoriety of both fighters morphed this odd matchup into an extremely compelling event. With all of that hype, it’s obvious that the match was going to draw a star-studded crowd, and that’s exactly what happened.

Boxing, specifically in Las Vegas, has historically rounded up the elite of the elite when it comes to sports and Hollywood. Click through to see if your favorite stars were seen at the fight on Saturday.

1. Nate Diaz

Here we have Nate Diaz, the last UFC Fighter to beat McGregor in the octagon. Diaz currently has his mind set on setting up a trilogy with McGregor.

2. Mike Tyson

Of course “Iron” Mike Tyson was in attendance, despite his minor spat with McGregor.

3. LeBron James

LeBron James, instead of drawing huge crowds to arenas for his games, was part of the crowd this time around. 

4. Karlie Kloss

This high-fashion model and fit chick was also in the building as well, taking in the amazing matchup.

5. Jeremy Piven

The former Entourage co-star hit the carpet as well before watching Mayweather and McGregor “dance around the ring,” in the words of McGregor.

6. Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez, also in attendance, is one lucky man. Jennifer Lopez continues to drop jaws as she ages extremely gracefully.

7. Charlize Theron

The Atomic Blonde star has been a UFC fan for some time, so of course she had to be there to watch the UFC’s biggest star get into the ring. 

8. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is not only a boxing fan, but he also happens to be really tight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. as well, so his attendance was a given.

9. Olivia Munn

The beautfiful actress is no rookie when it comes to A-list events, and tonight was no different. The X-Men: Apocalypse star was at the fight in all her glory.

10. Diddy

Diddy not only attended the event, but also starred in a commercial with Mark Wahlberg in which he endorsed Mayweather and hyped the fight.

11. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato not only attended, but she also crushed the national anthem before the fight.

12. Chris Hemsworth

Even Thor needs some downtime—Chris Hemsworth was also spotted among the crowd inside T-Mobile Arena. 

13. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens came to watch the fight, but she was an absolute show-stopper in this white dress as she strolled the magenta carpet.

14. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis is everyone’s favorite old-guy, badass actor—and if there are punches involved he should be there. 

