Mayweather Promotions Reserves MGM Grand Venue in Las Vegas for August 26

When Mayweather Promotions officially books a venue at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, fight fans are definitely going to take notice. Especially when speculation has been flying for months about a dream fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The scheduled event for August 26 certainly dumps a load of fuel onto the fire that this clash for the ages could actually happen.

Early on, many believed this battle of champions from different sports was just pure fantasy that would never actually lead to anything more than conjecture from boxing and MMA aficionados. However, the pieces are starting to fall into place. And while no official word has been given by the Mayweather camp as to why it reserved the MGM Grand Garden Arena, we can't help but wonder if this is the final piece to a puzzle once thought impossible to complete.

Should this crossover fight become a reality this summer in Las Vegas, it very well may be one of the most lucrative in the history of the sport. The larger-than-life personalities have been throwing verbal jabs at one another for months, intimating how each would finish off the inferior foe.

So where does Mayweather's potential opponent stand on the subject? Both McGregor and the UFC have let it be known that they're on board for the superfight. The Notorious even teased his Twitter followers with some upcoming exciting news earlier as he said, "Something BIG is coming."

Of course, we still need both fighters to officially sign on the dotted line before we start saving up for PPV. Nevertheless, the wheels continue to be in motion, and this latest action from team Mayweather only serves to ramp up the excitement level for the much-anticipated collision of the boxing and MMA champions.