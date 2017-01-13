Mayweather Says He's Done Fighting for Good

Floyd Mayweather has been talking a lot lately, but his message isn't exactly clear. He's been focusing on promoting with his company, Mayweather Promotions, and on Thursday he said that he's definitely done fighting.

“Am I coming back? Absolutely, not,” Mayweather told the New York Post Thursday. “I want to live through these fighters.”

This contradicts his statement earlier this week on ESPN’s First Take, where he said that he was offering Conor McGregor a $15 million purse for the long-discussed megafight that would likely be one of the biggest pay-per-views in history. Mayweather added that he would only fight McGregor if he were guaranteed $100 million, and McGregor even responded to the statement with an emoji on his Instagram page that featured him standing over a defeated Mayweather. This was just one day before Mayweather assured the public that he'd never fight again.

“Different days you feel different ways,” Mayweather said. “Today I feel a little different from how I felt yesterday. Today there’s 100 percent chance I want to stay away from the sport of boxing. I’m older. Next month I’ll be 40. I gave boxing a lot, and boxing gave me a lot. I had a great career. It’s time to help other fighters accomplish their dreams.”

He said that Mayweather Promotions isn't just about finding world champions, but about giving fighters the opportunity to reach their full potential.

