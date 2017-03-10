Mayweather Wants McGregor To "Stop Blowing Smoke Up Peoples' Ass"

This back and forth between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is getting ridiculous, but regardless, it is entertaining. And as the potential superfight continues to make headlines with each fighter claiming the other is dodging the fight, we are left to wonder, will this actually ever happen?

"I don’t know. I said this over and over again, throughout my tour. Conor McGregor has been telling the world that (he) wants to fight Floyd Mayweather…if you really want to fight, let’s make it happen,” said Mayweather in an interview with Fighthype.com, "You’re the B side, I’m the A side. At one particular time, I was the B side. When they made me an offer, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I took the offer and I went out there and fought and became the A side. And when I became the A side, I demanded what I wanted. He cannot demand anything because he’s not in a position to demand anything."

It seems like Floyd Mayweather is getting tired of people assuming he is the one from stopping this fight from being set in stone, citing McGregor’s greed as getting in the way of making a deal.

“There’s always been a lot of talk about Conor McGregor…there’s a lot of barkin’, but there’s no bitin’…don’t talk the shit. If you really want to fight, sign the f*ckin’ contract, and we can make it happen. So I’m just letting the world know, he’s full of shit.”

Mayweather had some final words for McGregor as the interview came to a close, “Conor McGregor, stop blowing smoke up peoples' ass. You little b*tch, if you want to fight, let’s make it happen.”

Now that the world is tired of hearing both sides continually pointing blame at each other, we want to know, will one of the most highly anticipated fights of all time actually happen?

'Money' is of course the main aspect of this fight. We are talking billions of dollars in profit, but will we actually see it fall apart over a small disagreement regarding what Conor or Floyd sees as a “fair” cut?

Pride and greed may be the reason we are even talking about the boxing bout in the first place, but it may also be the reason we stop. Come on guys, lets just get it done.