McGregor to Appear in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was sought out for a small role in Game of Thrones and has taken up the offer, UFC president Dana White told Fox Sports.

He wasn't chosen randomly for the role. In fact, show runner David Benioff and director Dan Weiss are die-hard UFC fans who say they've stayed up all night to watch McGregor fight.

"We talk more about MMA than we do Game of Thrones," Benioff said. Meanwhile, White had nothing but good things to say about the arrangement.

"I did hear that and I knew that a few months ago that they were interested in putting him in the show. I’m glad he did it. It will be great," White said in the interview. "The show’s huge, it’s awesome and I’m excited for him."

While White didn't have give more details on the nature of McGregor's role in the show, Watchers on the Wall reported that he'll be playing a pirate on a ship called "Silence." If the show is loyal to the novels, the crew of the ship has had their tongues cut out to avoid conflict with captain Euron Greyjoy, according to the popular fan blog.

McGregor's acting debut was a role in the trailer for the video game, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare along with Kit Harington, who is known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

