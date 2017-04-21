McGregor: ‘Floyd May Crap His Jocks’

Conor McGregor is in an absolutely golden era of his life.

He's only a few days away from potentially signing a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather, which would be his biggest payday from a single fight in his career, according to Dana White, and on a personal note he’s expecting his first child.

McGregor has become the apple of the media’s eye with his crazy soundbites and outlandish captions on his Instagram posts, but yesterday he actually doled out some advice on social media.

He posted this video, directed at an unnamed protégé.

"The Notorious" gave out some pointers on staying aggressive after throwing punches and not allowing his opponent to recover, while wearing what we assume is a super expensive polo and jeans in his typically flashy style.

Outside of giving tips, he may have tipped his hand in regards to how he will handle "Pretty Boy" Floyd in the ring. In the caption he mentioned, “Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something.”

The good news continues for the UFC champ as he was recently placed on Time’s 100 Most Influential People list, and he was introduced by none other then Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Thank you @time magazine and @schwarzenegger for including me in this years "TIME 100 Most influential people" list A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

"The Terminator" had some very kind words to say about the MMA star.

“The Dublin native is razor-sharp, disciplined, and charismatic,” he said.

McGregor has made himself into a household name over the last few months without even putting on a pair of gloves. His trajectory is straight up, but he needs to fight Mayweather to reach mega-star level.

