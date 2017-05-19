McGregor Inches Closer to Mayweather Fight by Applying for a Boxing License

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has recently applied for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, according to ESPN. The Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett confirmed that McGregor had submitted his application on Thursday.

Although McGregor is missing a few medical documents from the application Bennett added, “I'm sure he will fulfill our requirements, and we look forward to having him fight in Nevada.”

It was only yesterday that Dana White confirmed that McGregor’s side of the deal was complete.

McGregor previously was issued a boxing license in California, but that is not the state that Mayweather resides in. He also recently tried on a pair of new Ireland themed boxing gloves that he appears eager to use.

The only thing left in the puzzle is to get Mayweather to sign on the dotted line. He’s currently working on his second career as a promoter for Gervonta Davis’ next fight against Liam Walsh.

We are no fortune tellers, but it looks like this deal is on the way. The undefeated boxer vs the combat sports’ biggest star will be one to watch.