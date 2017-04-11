McGregor's Coach Reveals Conor Has a 'Secret Dojo' To Prepare For Mayweather

Apparently, Conor McGregor has a “secret dojo” specifically to help him train for Floyd Mayweather.

In a Fox Sports interview last week, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, revealed that the UFC star has already been training for the possible mega-fight at a specially selected facility.

“We have a ‘secret dojo’ set up with a championship-level boxing ring that will exactly mirror the situation when it happens,” says Kavanagh. "Where my gym is, the guys who own my gym, own the entire estate, and there’s a building—I’m kinda giving away a secret here—there’s a building at the back and he’s just going to give it to me until the fight is on. So we’re getting that kitted out.”

As far as the “secret dojo," Kavanagh said they want it to give McGregor a sense of the environment he will face when he fights Mayweather.

“We’re going to make it into kind of a stadium with a full-sized boxing ring," he says. "We’ll have weekly or bi-weekly sparring sessions where we invite people in to make it feel like a fight and bring in different sparring partners."

Regardless of what training techniques McGregor uses to prepare for the possible bout, he is still going to be putting up his gloves against one of the most dominant boxers of all time.

The odds are against the Irishman, but it is clear that this hasn’t stopped the world from taking interest.

Also, Conor, if you're reading this, we would love an invite to your secret dojo.