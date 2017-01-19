Mike Tyson Disses Soulja Boy in Bizarre Rap Video

Things have been heating up with the Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy boxing match, that is supposedly taking place in March. This past Tuesday, Brown’s trainer and boxing legend Mike Tyson has taken the feud into the studio and released the most bizarre rap video you’ve ever seen.

The music video features scantily-clad women hitting the gym, mouthing Tyson’s lyrics. Though Tyson is barely in the video for ‘If You Show Up’, he certainly spits fire with his aggressive diss track targeting Soulja Boy’s camp.

“If you show up, it’s going down/I’m gonna teach him how to knock your a-- out,” raps Tyson. Iron Mike also takes a knock at Soulja Boy’s trainer, former welterweight world champion Floyd Mayweather, branding him “Fairweather”.

This video comes in response to Soulja Boy’s diss track ‘Hit Em With The Draco’ aimed at Brown and 50 Cent who has been heavily promoting the fight.

But, as of now, we still have to wait, as there has been no official date set for the bout, which makes you wonder how many more diss tracks will we hear before this fight becomes a reality?

Here is Soulja Boy’s Diss Track below: