MMA Fighter Chokes Referee After Brutal KO

Joseph Nehm was absolutely obliterated by Ryse “Showtyme” Brink at the MMA event, KnockOut Promotions' KOP 54, in Grand Rapids, MI, on Friday. The fight, which last all but 12 seconds, began with a nasty kick to the face of Nehm, followed by a barrage of powerful punches.

As Brink peeled off to celebrate his KO victory, Nehm was so disoriented that although the fight was quick to end, he didn’t stop. Instead, Nehm attempted to execute a rear naked chokehold—ON THE REFEREE!

In this stunning video, you can see Nehm’s team running into the cage to pull him away from the innocent official.

I’m no doctor, but it looks like Nehm may need a few days rest for his head to recover.