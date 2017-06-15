MMA Fighter Delivers an Explosive Low Blow Seconds Into the Fight

Seconds into the Road FC 39 contest between Hyun Man Myung and Aori Gele, the fight abruptly ended when Gele attempted to counter a wild punch with a kick and drove his shin through his opponent's groin. The fight was immediately stopped as Myung crumbled to the ground in agony.

The blow connected so well that you can clearly hear it. The impact must have caused some serious damage, because the wounded fighter was taken to the hospital.

This has been a crazy week for combat sports; we saw Murthel Groenhart’s brutal sucker punch, Anthony Joshua show his strength, and Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather finally confirm their fight.