MMA Fighter Fixes Opponent's Dislocated Shoulder Mid-Fight

According to Uproxx, during an MMA fight night in Germany, fighter Arkadiusz Wroblewski dislocated his shoulder throwing a massive haymaker at the very start of the fight. As the referee of the bout looked to the sidelines for assistance, Wroblewski’s opponent, Paata Tschapelia, came running to his side and popped his arm right back in place.

SEE MORE: Amanda Nunes Dismantles Ronda Rousey Via First Round TKO at UFC 207

According to Uproxx, during an MMA fight night in Germany, fighter Arkadiusz Wroblewski dislocated his shoulder throwing a massive haymaker at the very start of the fight. As the referee of the bout looked to the sidelines for assistance, Wroblewski’s opponent, Paata Tschapelia, came running to his side and popped his arm right back in place.

Wroblewski seemed mighty pleased with Tschapelia’s job, shaking his hand in gratitude, and then continued on fighting. Surely, this is not something you see every day.

Unfortunately for Wroblewski, he was TKO’d by Tschapelia at 3:52 of round 1. Maybe he should have thrown in the towel, but either way, they both deserve respect. This was some old-school toughness displayed here, and we appreciate that.