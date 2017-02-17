The Mountain Does Pushups with His Incredibly Hot Gym Buddy on His Back

The 431 pound man we know as the Mountain looks strong even when he is just fooling around in the gym. He decided to perform this unique team pushup with his gym buddy Greta Salóme. We can’t say for sure, but it looks like this monster could bust out sets for days with Salóme on his back like she is a paperweight.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Recently, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has been on a laser targeted path to finishing first at the Arnold Classic next month, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. The last time we saw Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson he was giving us a behind the senses look at his road to the Arnold, which included his family, his motivation, and much more.

SEE ALSO: The Mountain Gracefully Deadlifts 727 Pounds While Listening To Adele

Here he decided to show us what he could do with over 400 pounds worth of log.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

He also said, "Arnold Classic is getting closer and my body is feeling pretty beaten up at the moment. Another good session in the books.” To add to his already impressive lift, he is listening to DMX, which is the perfect match when pumping yourself up at the gym.

SEE ALSO: The Mountain Frame Carries 1,103 Pounds To Wailing 'Viking Screams'

Outside of the gym, Björnsson is serving as the model for the ultimate Viking in the new video game 'For Honor' that is in stores now.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:24am PST

The Mountain has taken over not only the strongman community but has inserted himself into pop-culture with his appearance on ‘Game of Thrones’ and now this video game. Björnsson will be in action during the Arnold Classic on March 3-4.