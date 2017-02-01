'The Mountain' from ‘Game Of Thrones’ is Uncomfortably Strong

Everyone seems pretty strong until a much larger man enters the room. This is the case for both lifters who went ahead of 6-time Iceland Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson. WOW Stronger is a CrossFit strongman competition that is built for brutes like 'The Mountain'.

The first two competitors power clean the weight with a little bit of a struggle, but of course the same doesn't go for Björnsson. He walks up to the bar, rips it to his chest then hurls the weight overhead while the crowd cheers.

Björnsson seems to be in good shape heading into the Arnold Sports Festival in March. He is competing in the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series. Here are few of his videos gearing up to take first place.

A video posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:30am PST