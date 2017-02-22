The Mountain’s “Deloading Phase” Includes Him Lifting 500 Pounds

With little time left ahead of the upcoming 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic, competitors should be rounding into peak form and turning down their intensity with their training. Deloading is done to recover, prevent injuries and, improve performance ahead of a competition, according to schwarzenegger.com. However, when it comes to The Mountain, deloading means an incline bench press of over 500 pounds with ease.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:16am PST

SEE ALSO: The Mountain Looks To Come Out On Top At The Arnold Strongman Classic

It looks like Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is doing something because last year he brought home first place in the competition. He did so in such a impressive fashion that he even left Arnold Schwarzenegger in awe.

SEE ALSO: The Arnold Strongman Classic Is A True Test Of Strength

The 2017 Pro Strongman competition will take place in Australia March 17-19.