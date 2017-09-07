Nate Diaz Weighs in on Conor McGregor's Superfight Performance

There's no shortage of opinions when it comes to Conor McGregor's performance at last month's super-hyped showdown against boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas. From boxing and UFC aficionados to casual fight fans, everyone was willing to weigh in with their thoughts on how the UFC champion fared.

So it's no surprise that one of McGregor's biggest rivals in the octagon had his own unique take.

“He punched himself out the same way he lost in the [UFC],” Nate Diaz posted on Instagram, referring to his defeat of McGregor at UFC 196. “There was no learning [going] on.” "The Notorious One's" two-time opponent went on to add a few choice expletives to drive home his point.



He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

As if those words weren't harsh enough, Diaz also used one of McGregor's promotional posters to further mock his nemesis.

It wasn't that long ago when the two UFC fighters last tangled in the octagon at UFC 202, at which McGregor eked out a narrow victory. It was Diaz, however, who walked away the winner in their first fight, five months earlier at UFC 196.

And while a rubber match between the two MMA fighters might not capture the public's imagination like last month's cross-sport spectacle, it would settle a much-needed score and give McGregor the opportunity to get back to doing what he does best.