NC State Football Player Squats An Impressive 700lbs

No this is not an imaginary clip!

All pumped up with his teammates chanting and jumping around him, NC State's defensive end Kentavius Street braces himself before squatting a whopping 700 pounds. The senior defensive end broke social media with this video while making his efforts look easy.

This may be an eye-popping clip for most people to watch, but it doesn't shock NC State Football Strength and Conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette who says Street is the biggest freak he's seen in the weight room. The 6'2" 283-pound senior also runs a 4.58 40 yard dash and has a 40 inch vertical leap.