The New, Patriotic '12 Strong' Trailer is Incredibly Badass

An official trailer for 12 Strong has been released, and it promises an intense Afghanistan war movie riddled with action. Add Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon to the mix and it appears that Hollywood has a potential powerhouse on its hands.

It's the kind of big-budget war movie that looks too good to be true, but, lucky for us, it's got an all-star cast to make it happen.

The movie is based on the first U.S. Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks—a group of 12 soldiers on horseback that has to work with an Afghan warlord in its effort to take down the Taliban. And by the looks of it, we're in for a nonstop barrage of pulse-pounding action.

Michael Peña and Hemsworth's real-life wife, Elsa Pataky, also star in the flick. Nicolai Fuglsig is directing the film, and it'll be the rookie's first huge project.

12 Strong is set to hit U.S. theaters on Jan. 19, 2018.