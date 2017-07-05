No Excuses: Athlete with Parkinson's Takes On 'American Ninja Warrior' Course

Some people are always looking for excuses to avoid life's most difficult hurdles—not Jimmy Choi, though. Diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's at just 27, the "no quit"-minded man turned to exercise to cope with his condition and manage its effects. From that point forward, Choi put his physical abilities to the test by competing in 13 marathons, numerous 100-mile bike rides, and even a handful of triathlons, all while helping to raise awareness for the disease, and more than $100,000 for actor Michael J. Fox’s foundation.

Now 41, the tech consultant from Bolingbrook, IL, looked to take his game to the next level by tackling the brutal obstacle course on American Ninja Warrior. Those familiar with the show know just how daunting it can be for the fittest of men and women to conquer the extremely demanding course. With a variety of brutal barriers, few are able to successfully navigate their way to the finish line.

That didn't stop Choi from accepting the challenge. “My goal is to go out there and show everybody out there, no matter what they’re faced with, the hardest step is that first step,” he said. “Once you take that first step, the rest of it comes easy.”

Determined to show the world what someone can do when they set their mind to it, Choi relished the opportunity to crush the course at the Kansas City qualifiers of American Ninja Warriors.

After a few inspirational words from Fox on the big screen, the 5'8", 165-lb Choi hit the course with fervor, easily conquering the floating steps and the hang glider, before succumbing to the treacherous broken pipes. And while he did not complete the course during this attempt, chances are good he'll be back for another crack, while inspiring us all in the process.