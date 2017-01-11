Norwegian Trickster Does Backflips With Barbells

Most people can’t do a backflip with a 45lb barbell, but that’s because most people aren’t Norwegian gymnastics trainer, Eirik Thingstad Lundstein. Not only does the backflipping phenom combine CrossFit with gymnastics, he flips effortlessly while lugging heavy weights!

In each flip Lundstein can be seen holding either a barbell, complete with plates, or a pair of kettle bells. The jacked Norwegian bodybuilder then throws himself up and over as he performs a full backflip, sometimes even landing on just one foot.

The 28-year-old started performing weightlifting tricks in 2009, and only recently started posting videos of his amazing feats online. Since then his videos have gone viral.

As for his advice to anyone daring enough to try his unique workout routine, Lundstein says, “I would not recommend this to anyone, unless they really know what they are doing. There is a lot of body control, body strength and understanding of momentum needed to be able to do this and not get injured.”

We couldn't have put it better ourselves.

