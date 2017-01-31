(NSFW) Naked Fan Storms the Field Then Loses to a Wall

A fans running across the field during a live sporting event isn’t exactly a rarity, but what is, is when he is completely nude, has pretty decent speed and attempts to clear a wall. This is exactly what happened at yesterday's cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The streaker was pretty fleet of foot, as he outran three security guards, but they did manage to send him towards the sideline where he and wall had a confrontation that he did not win. The crazed runner clears the wall with one leg, but clips his back foot on the wall, which leads to his demise.

Here is closer view, of the final sequence of the chase.

Swiftly after, he takes a tumble on what looks like pavement and is quickly apprehended by security and taken off the field.

