Old Man Draining Free Throws Makes Guy Doing Handstand Look Foolish

The grandpa draining shots in the background is really all I could focus on pic.twitter.com/c6SpOmFGJJ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 26, 2017

This took off on the Internet over the weekend, and not for the reason most people would expect.

In the video, you can see a man performing handstand pushups on two mountainous stacks of nine dumbbells.

While his pushups are a remarkable feat—albeit a very unnecessary and insanely dangerous one—he was not the man who stole the show.

SEE ALSO: 73-Year-Old Shares Incredible Fitness Saga

If you take a look in the background, you'll see the real legend of this story; enter the elderly man.

While the idiotic acrobat is performing his stunt, the truly remarkable grandpa straight drains free throws right behind him, like a savage.

Yes, grandpa, you just made a man look foolish.