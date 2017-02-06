Optimus Prime is a Complete A**hole In New 'Transformers' Trailer

A new trailer landed for Transformers: The Last Knight during the spectacular Super Bowl yesterday and it didn’t disappoint, unless you're a fan of Bumble Bee of course. This is the franchises fifth installment and the second featuring one of our favorite fit celebrities, Mark Wahlberg.

SEE ALSO: Build Muscular Arms Like Mark Wahlberg With This Workout Program

The trailer was only a minute long, but it’s clear everything is not happy go lucky when it comes to the relationships among the Autobots. The clip has a very ominous vibe to it, which is a bit of a change of pace for the franchise but don’t worry Michael Bay is still the director, which means we can count on stunning visuals and slamming special effects, as seen throughout the trailer.

SEE ALSO: Watch The Super Bowl Teaser For 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

The Michael Bay directed film is due out June 23, in perfect time for what could be an epic summer blockbuster.