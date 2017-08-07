Paulie Malignaggi: McGregor ‘Whimpers Like a Girl’ From Body Shots

Almost every combat sports fan is salivating over the hype leading up to the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout, and Paulie Malignaggi continues to add to the fire.

On Thursday, a pissed-off Malignaggi left camp McGregor after unflattering sparring photos were posted on Twitter. Malignaggi had apparently assumed McGregor's camp deliberately leaked the photos.

Since his acrimonious exit, the retired boxer has returned to Twitter to air his grievances. On Saturday, he tweeted: “He [McGregor] whimpers like a girl when he gets ripped to (the) body lol.”



Yea but this coming week I'll actually start to discuss a bit what happened Tuesday, he whimpers like a girl when he gets ripped to body lol https://t.co/lfcuILlubJ — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2017

Over the weekend the trash talk continued. Via Twitter, Malignaggi discussed how McGregor had "quit" when he was fighting Nate Diaz for the first time.



Exactly, n right after that he mentions Conor trying 2 take HIM down when he's the ground fighter, that's quitting if you read between lines https://t.co/04WkxSTxFb — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 7, 2017

As of Monday morning, McGregor had not responded to the post on Instagram or Twitter.

Malignaggi is continuing to throw jabs, but maybe it’s because he's aiming to be McGregor’s next opponent in the ring. By the boxer’s own admission, his critical comments he made of McGregor back in December was all an attempt to get him in the ring for a legitimate fight.

Over the last few weeks this fight hype news cycle has included Mayweather offering to use lighter gloves, a McGregor and Mike Tyson feud, and an upcoming documentary on The Notorious himself.

The fight is officially under a month away, and the sporting world can't stop talking about it.