Photos: 10 Head-turning Images of Serena Williams

The talented tennis star looks even better off the court.

Serena Williams
LEON NEAL / Staff / Getty

Tennis phenom Serena Williams is a sight to behold on the court. Over the past 17 years, Williams has dominated the sport—racking up one championship after another on the world's biggest tennis stages. 

However, it's not just the court on which the beauty from Saginaw shines. Williams has also been able to make quite a statement in more formal settings. 

Today, the tennis sensation—and brand new mom—turns 35, and to celebrate her birthday we put together a collection of pics in which Williams looks sensational. After copping a glance, we think you'll concur. 

 

2 of 11
Serena Williams
Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty

Williams attends the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at The Guildhall on July 12, 2015, in London, England.

3 of 11
Serena Williams
Jon Kopaloff / Contributor / Getty

Williams arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, CA.

4 of 11
Serena Wiliams
ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ / Stringer / Getty

Williams poses as she arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, CA, on Feb., 28, 2016.

5 of 11
Serena Williams
Mike Pont / Contributor / Getty

Williams attends the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Dec. 15, 2015, in New York City.

6 of 11
Serena Williams
Thomas Concordia / Contributor / Getty

Williams walks the runway at the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection show during STYLE360 on Sept. 9, 2014, in New York City.

7 of 11
Serena Williams
Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty

Williams poses with the championship trophy after winning the Australian Open women's singles final match against his sister, Venus Williams, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017.

8 of 11
Serena Williams
KENA BETANCUR / Stringer / Getty

Williams reacts after defeating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their 2016 U.S. Open Women's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Sept. 5, 2016.

9 of 11
Serena Williams
D Dipasupil / Contributor / Getty

Williams attends Nike's NYC Street Tennis event on Aug. 24, 2015, in New York City.

10 of 11
Serena Williams
Thomas Concordia / Contributor / Getty

Williams attends HSN Presents Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection Fashion Show at Kia STYLE360 New York Fashion Week at Metropolitan West on Sept. 12, 2016, in New York City.

11 of 11
Serena Williams
JUSTIN TALLIS / Stringer / Getty

Williams celebrates winning the first set against Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles final on the 13th day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2016.

