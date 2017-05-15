Alexander Tamargo/Getty

If the trailers are any indication, the film reboot of Baywatch is going to be hilarious and action-packed. Like the '90s TV show that still inspires countless jokes and slow-mo running scenes today, it's centered around lifeguards—namely Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron as new recruit Matt Brody—who would go to any length to keep the bay safe.

The film hits theaters on May 25, but the star-studded cast took to the red carpet for the movie's world premiere in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Click through to check out the photos from the Baywatch world premiere.