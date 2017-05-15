News

Check out the hilarious and ridiculously attractive cast of 'Baywatch' at the film's Miami Beach world premiere.

If the trailers are any indication, the film reboot of Baywatch is going to be hilarious and action-packed. Like the '90s TV show that still inspires countless jokes and slow-mo running scenes today, it's centered around lifeguards—namely Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron as new recruit Matt Brody—who would go to any length to keep the bay safe.

The film hits theaters on May 25, but the star-studded cast took to the red carpet for the movie's world premiere in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Click through to check out the photos from the Baywatch world premiere. 

 

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon, head lifeguard. 

Zac Efron

Zac Efron plays Matt Brody, a new recruit who butts heads with Johnson's character.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra plays the villainous Victoria Leeds. Although her character may not be the sweetest, "The Rock" was giving Chopra tons of love at the Miami Beach premiere, giving her surprise kisses on the cheek throughout the night. 

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario plays new recruit Summer Quinn.

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach plays C.J. Parker in the film. 

Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte McKinney plays Julia in the movie.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart plays Amber in the film. 

Ilfenesh Hadera

Ilfenesh Hadera plays Stephanie Holden in the film. 

Jon Bass

Jon Bass plays the funny and awkward Ronnie.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson starred in the original Baywatch series as C.J. Parker. 

Seth Gordon

Seth Gordon, the film's director, attends the world premiere. 

Michael Berk

Michael Berk, writer and producer, also worked on the original Baywatch series. 

David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff, who starred in the original series as Mitch Buchannon, attends the film's world premiere with his wife, Hayley Roberts.

Donna D'Errico

Donna D'Errico played Donna Marco in the original TV series. 

Belinda Peregrín

Belinda Peregrín plays Carmen in the film. 

