Photos: Dwayne Johnson Looks Fresh Out of the Fire While Filming ‘Skyscraper’

"The Rock" has gotten down and dirty on set to produce a fiery, action-packed thriller for his latest project.

The Rock in Upcoming film Skyscraper
Atlantic Images / Mega

It was announced earlier this year that Dwayne Johnson was set to star in the film Skyscraper, and now it looks like the movie is in the latter stages of the filming process.

According to reports, the premise of the film goes like this: An army-vet-turned-skyscraper-security-man is instantly thrown into the fire when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze—and he’s been framed for it. To add to the drama, his family is in the building.

Sounds like a perfect job for the man who used to drop the "People’s Elbow" on his opponents. Here are a few moments he shared from the set on his Instagram account:


Click through to check out more photos from the set of the film, which is set for a 2018 release.

The Rock in Upcoming film Skyscraper
Atlantic Images / Mega

In addition to Skyscraper, Johnson is also part of Jumanji, with Kevin Hart.

The Rock in Upcoming film Skyscraper
Atlantic Images / Mega

"The Rock" is also into video games as well, and curated the soundtrack for the WWE 2K18 video game.

The Rock in Upcoming film Skyscraper
Atlantic Images / Mega

We all know the People's Champ can't stay out of the weight room, even through an occasional cringe-worthy injury in the gym.

The Rock in Upcoming film Skyscraper
Atlantic Images / Mega

After months of speculation, a Fast & Furious spin-off featuring Johnson and Jason Statham has been confirmed for 2019.

