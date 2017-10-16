Photos: Dwayne Johnson Looks Fresh Out of the Fire While Filming ‘Skyscraper’

Atlantic Images / Mega

It was announced earlier this year that Dwayne Johnson was set to star in the film Skyscraper, and now it looks like the movie is in the latter stages of the filming process.

According to reports, the premise of the film goes like this: An army-vet-turned-skyscraper-security-man is instantly thrown into the fire when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze—and he’s been framed for it. To add to the drama, his family is in the building.

Sounds like a perfect job for the man who used to drop the "People’s Elbow" on his opponents. Here are a few moments he shared from the set on his Instagram account:



which is set for a 2018 release.