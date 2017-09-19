News

Photos: Jonah Hill flexes muscular biceps, shows off his dramatic weight loss transformation

The Academy Award-nominated actor dropped more than 40 pounds—and he’s working hard at keeping it off. Here are the photos to prove it.

Actor Jonah Hill transformed his body with major weight loss, and he’s not afraid to show it off.

The Hollywood funnyman was hanging out in New York City while taking time off from his new Netflix series, Maniac—starring Hill's Superbad co-star Emma Stone—and flashed his new, toned biceps to his friends.

While it’s not the first time that Hill has leaned out—he did it while working on 22 Jump Street in 2014—Hill’s known more for his doughy figure from films like Superbad, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and This is the End.

But after gaining 40lbs for his role in Todd Phillips’ gun-running comedy War Dogs in 2016 as real-life arms dealer Efraim Diveroli, Hill decided to slim down again.

Here’s a look at Hill and his athletic physique.

A very slim Hill was spotted grabbing breakfast with friends while out and about in NYC this Friday.

The funny star wore a red Hello, Dolly! cap with a green tee, khakis, and black Adidas sneakers on September 15.

Hill arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.

Hill looks like he's dropped quite a few pounds since his Superbad days.

