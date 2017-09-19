Photos: Jonah Hill flexes muscular biceps, shows off his dramatic weight loss transformation

Actor Jonah Hill transformed his body with major weight loss, and he’s not afraid to show it off.

The Hollywood funnyman was hanging out in New York City while taking time off from his new Netflix series, Maniac—starring Hill's Superbad co-star Emma Stone—and flashed his new, toned biceps to his friends.

While it’s not the first time that Hill has leaned out—he did it while working on 22 Jump Street in 2014—Hill’s known more for his doughy figure from films like Superbad, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and This is the End.

But after gaining 40lbs for his role in Todd Phillips’ gun-running comedy War Dogs in 2016 as real-life arms dealer Efraim Diveroli, Hill decided to slim down again.

Here’s a look at Hill and his athletic physique.