Photos: Jonah Hill Rocks Leaned-out Physique and '80s-style Mullet On-set With Emma Stone

Since debuting his incredible body transformation back in March, it's safe to say Jonah Hill is determined to stay fit and keep the weight off.

The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, sporting his athletic physique—including a set of ripped calves—and a curly, '80s-style mullet. Hill is filming alongside actress Emma Stone (the last time the two were seen on-screen together was in the 2007 comedy Superbad). Stone was rocking a new look of her own—bleach-blond wavy curls and a retro outfit.

