Photos: Jonah Hill Rocks Leaned-out Physique and '80s-style Mullet On-set With Emma Stone

The co-stars, who previously worked together on the cult classic 'Superbad,' were seen together on-set filming their latest project: 'Maniac'.

Since debuting his incredible body transformation back in March, it's safe to say Jonah Hill is determined to stay fit and keep the weight off.

The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, sporting his athletic physique—including a set of ripped calves—and a curly, '80s-style mullet. Hill is filming alongside actress Emma Stone (the last time the two were seen on-screen together was in the 2007 comedy Superbad). Stone was rocking a new look of her own—bleach-blond wavy curls and a retro outfit.

Here are some of our favorite shots of the comedy duo filming Maniac.

The dark-comedy series from Netflix is directed by Cary Fukunaga, according to IMDB.

The series, which will have 10 episodes, is based on an eponymous 2014 Norwegian series.

Emma Stone was recently named the highest-paid actress of 2017, according to Forbes' annual list.

Maniac primarily follows Hill's character, who lives a rich fantasy life in his dreams, but is actually locked up in a mental institution. Stone, too, will play a character in the institution.

Sonoya Mizuno, Justin Theroux, and Julia Garner will also star in the series.

The series began filming on August 15, and is expected to wrap at some point in November.

Maniac is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2018.

