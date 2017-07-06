News

Photos: Sylvester Stallone Brings Out the Big Guns in Memorable Movie Scenes

We take a look back at some of the legendary actor's greatest cinematic scenes.

80's Guns

Instagram / Sly Stallone

What was Sylvester Stallone's motivation to build those incredibly jacked arms for the hit action flick Rambo? According to a recent Instagram post on Stallone's account, it was to try and keep up with Arnold Schwarzenegger's monster physique in the movie Commando.

Ever since his characters Rocky and Rambo went the distance, Stallone has gone on to make some of the best action flicks in movie history. In this gallery of classic Stallone pics, we take a look back at a few of his most memorable scenes throughout his illustrious career.

Action-Muscle

Instagram @officialslystallone

Stallone shows some love for the world's biggest action-hero, who "set the bar so high" throughout his career.

Down 'n Dirty

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in Predator and Rambo
instagram @officialslystallone

Schwarzenegger and Stallone weren't afraid to get dirty for their respective ass-kicking, roles in Predator and Rambo

Still Going Strong

United Artists / Handout / Getty

It's hard to believe it's been more than 40 years since the man they call "The Italian Stallion" first laced up his gloves for a chance to make a name for himself against the great Apollo Creed. But that's exactly what Rocky Balboa did with his gritty performance as America's most beloved underdog.

It's also what Sylvester Stallone did with his portrayal of the down-and-out Philadelphia fighter in the 1976 Academy Award-winning classic Rocky.

 

Corner Work

United Artists / Handout / Getty

Sylvester Stallone and Burgess Meredith in a scene from the 1976 Oscar-winning movie Rocky, directed by John Avildsen.

Road Work

Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty

Fighter and trainer get a little exercise on the set of Rocky III in 1982.

Heavyweights Share the Stage

Bettmann / Contributor / Getty

The "Italian Stallion" and world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali playfully square off onstage at the 49th Annual Academy Awards.

Workin' Up a Sweat

Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty

Stallone grabs a rope for some cardio work on the set of Rocky II in 1979.

Never Surrender

Columbia TriStar / Handout / Getty

Good luck getting Rambo to talk. Here's Stallone getting interrogated in a scene from Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1985.

Pooch Smooch

Fotos International / Contributor / Getty

Balboa's dog Butkus gets a little affection from Philly's favorite (fictional) son during the filming of Rocky.

Looking to Land The Left

Michael Ochs Archives / Handout

Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone square off in the ring for an epic rematch in Rocky II.

Ever Elusive

NFL Running Back Deangelo Williams Quits Pro Wrestling After Slammiversary Debut
Columbia TriStar / Handout / Getty

Stallone walks through a trench with Richard Crenna in a scene from the 1988 film Rambo III.

Future Lawman

Richard Blanshard / Contributor / Getty

The gloves are off in a battle with the bad guys in the dystopian sci-fi film Judge Dredd from 1995.

Win Rocky Win

United Artists / Handout / Getty

Stallone shows how to work the speed bag while Burgess Meredith looks on in this memorable training scene from Rocky.

Split Decision

Celebrating Sylvester Stallone's 71st Birthday
Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty

Balboa takes a pounding early on from the more polished Creed during their first fight, which ends in a split decision.

The Ultimate Warrior

Columbia TriStar / Handout / Getty

A hardened veteran looking tough in Rambo III.

Bringing Out the Big Guns

Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty

Stallone showing he's always prepared for battle.

Taking It On the Chin

United Artists / Handout / Getty

The result of a 15-round war. In the movie, Rocky suffers a busted nose and trauma around the eye, while Creed sustains brutal blows to his ribs.

Sparring Session

Instagram @officialslystallone

Stallone and Lundgren prepare to throw some haymakers at sparring session during the filming of Rocky IV. 

