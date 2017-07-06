Photos: Sylvester Stallone Brings Out the Big Guns in Memorable Movie Scenes

Instagram / Sly Stallone

What was Sylvester Stallone's motivation to build those incredibly jacked arms for the hit action flick Rambo? According to a recent Instagram post on Stallone's account, it was to try and keep up with Arnold Schwarzenegger's monster physique in the movie Commando.

Ever since his characters Rocky and Rambo went the distance, Stallone has gone on to make some of the best action flicks in movie history. In this gallery of classic Stallone pics, we take a look back at a few of his most memorable scenes throughout his illustrious career.