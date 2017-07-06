Photos: Sylvester Stallone's Best Movie Moments

United Artists / Handout / Getty

It's hard to believe it's been more than 40 years since the man they call "The Italian Stallion" first laced up his gloves for a chance to make a name for himself against the great Apollo Creed. But that's exactly what Rocky Balboa did with his gritty performance as America's most beloved underdog.

It's also what Sylvester Stallone did with his portrayal of the down-and-out Philadelphia fighter in the 1976 Academy Award-winning classic Rocky.

Ever since his character went the distance, Stallone has gone on to make some of the best action flicks in movie history. To celebrate Sly's birthday, we're taking a look back at a few of his most memorable scenes throughout his illustrious career.