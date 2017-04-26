Priyanka Chopra Makes First Big Splash In New 'Baywatch' Trailer

With summer fast approaching, folks are gearing up to hit the beach in mass...not just along the coast, but in theaters as well. "The Rock"'s much-anticipated lifeguard flick, Baywatch, will soon be appearing on a big screen near you, and the trailers are giving us a taste of all the action, comedy, and amazing bodies we can expect to see in this movie version of the hit '90s TV show.

In this latest trailer, we discover the arch nemesis is not your typical run-of-the-mill villain. And that's a good thing, because this bad guy is actually a bad girl with a short fuse and a smokin' body. With a few weeks to go before Baywatch lands on shore, we get to see a whole lot more of Priyanka Chopra’s character, Victoria Leeds, in her debut Hollywood film. Just don't be deceived by her stunning beauty, apparently she'll be dropping a few F bombs throughout her path of destruction.

Along with sharing the trailer on Instagram, "The Rock" also shared a few choice words for Chopra and anyone else looking to cause problems on his beach, no matter how incredibly attractive they are.

To see how it all shakes out, Baywatch rolls into theaters over Memorial Day weekend.