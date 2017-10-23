'Rambo: First Blood' Turns 35

Rambo: First Blood hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 22, 1982, and to mark the 35th anniversary of the iconic action flick's release, we've taken a trawl through our archives to unearth some of our best Sylvester Stallone content.

From his most memorable movie moments, to the workout routine that built those legendary guns, to a few vignettes from the other movie franchises that made him a legend, we've got you covered!

Here's some of our favorite content featuring the action star, who keeps up with his workouts to this day:

Entertainment Sly's Best Movie Moments We take a look back the action icon's greatest cinematic scenes.

Build Muscle Sylvester Stallone's Full Arm Workout Sly's arms race: nonstop, all-out action.

Entertainment Sly Nearly Killed Himself During 'Rock III' Stallone's diet was extreme to say the least.