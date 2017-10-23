News

'Rambo: First Blood' Turns 35

In honor of the anniversary of Sly Stallone's iconic film, we've rounded up our favorite Stallone content.

Sylvester Stallone in 'Rambo: First Blood'
Rambo: First Blood hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 22, 1982, and to mark the 35th anniversary of the iconic action flick's release, we've taken a trawl through our archives to unearth some of our best Sylvester Stallone content.

From his most memorable movie moments, to the workout routine that built those legendary guns, to a few vignettes from the other movie franchises that made him a legend, we've got you covered!

Here's some of our favorite content featuring the action star, who keeps up with his workouts to this day:

