Reliving Dave Bautista’s Top 10 All-Time WWE Bautista Bombs

Yes, Dave Bautista has a starring role in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but don’t forget he used to lift up giant men for a living.

In this clip, he caught a few WWE legends—including Undertaker, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Bautista Bomb was his signature finisher, which involved him lifting opponents onto his shoulders then powering them down to the ring or table.

As much as we loved his time in the ring, Bautista has brightened his star in Hollywood with his roles as Drax (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mr. Hinx (007 Spectre), and Brass Body (The Man with the Iron Fists).

The point being: When the man is on TV he's wreaking havoc, and we are always down to watch.

