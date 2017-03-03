Remember the Time When UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled a Bear

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is heading into the biggest weekend of his life. He is challenging UFC interim lightweight champ, Tony Ferguson for his belt at UFC 209 this Saturday.

All of this means, it’s the perfect time to look back and remember the time when a young Nurmagomedov decided to wrestle a bear for over five minutes while being recorded in his home country, Russia.

In case you were wondering where this kids parents were, we do know his father actually promoted this. He told bloodyelbow.com back in 2015 that fighting a bear was a “a test of character more than exercise.”

This may sound overly dangerous to prove a life lesson, but it has worked in his favor. The challenger has a 24-0 professional MMA record and is 8-0 in the UFC.