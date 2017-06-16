Remembering the Time JLo’s Flawless Glutes and 'The Rock’s' Monstrous Biceps Made the Best Gym Pic Ever

Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez both rely heavily on their physicality in their professions, which makes them a match made in heaven in the gym.

"The Rock" recently posted this throwback picture, which features JLo’s infamous glutes.



"Jenny from the block," who originally made a name for herself as a dancer, is still keeping her core and lower body strong to be able to pull off performances like this one below.



"The Rock," on the other hand, is currently staying Hulk-like strong for his upcoming role in Rampage.



Both of these two are physical gems, and both are on the top 10 social media chart for actors.