Report: MMA Star Jon Jones Failed a Drug Test Before UFC 214

UFC star Jon Jones has allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

Less than one month following his third-round stoppage of Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, to reclaim the light heavyweight crown, reports are circulating that Jones failed a pre-fight drug test.

First reported by TMZ and tweeted by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Jones allegedly tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol. The sample was collected by the United States Anti-Doping Agency the night before the fight, which took place on July 29.

The UFC released the following statement about the incident:

"The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017.”

While the news may come as a shock, Jones has had a turbulent career. For first-time offenders, this violation would warrant a two-year suspension by the USADA. However, for Jones—who also failed a drug test just over a year ago at UFC 200, and was arrested for a felony hit-and-run in 2015—this is not his first offense. According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s possible that Jones could serve up to double the standard penalty, which would keep him out of the octagon for four years.

Though he’s widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial arts fighters to ever compete, the 30-year-old—and his fans—must accept the possibility that UFC 214 might be the last UFC fight of his career for some time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Muscle & Fitness as we continue to provide updates.