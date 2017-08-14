Ric Flair in Hospital With 'Tough Medical Issues' as Management Requests Prayers for 'Living Legend'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in the hospital dealing with "tough medical issues," according to his management.

On Saturday evening, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent (which represents Flair), reported that Flair was in the hospital for "routine monitoring." She said there was "no reason to panic."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

However, the situation appears to have become more serious. In a tweet sent at 12:11 a.m. on Monday, Zanoni asked Flair's fans for "prayers & positive energy" as he deals with "tough medical issues":

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues. — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Zanoni has not disclosed what those medical issues are.

Known as "The Nature Boy," Flair is often considered one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time, with a career spanning more than 40 years and over 15 WWE championships. He recently wrote a book with his daughter, current WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, and was announced as the topic of ESPN's next 30 for 30​ documentary.

This is a developing story. Check back to Muscle & Fitness as we continue to provide updates.